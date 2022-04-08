Former USC Water Polo Coach Jovan Vavic Found Guilty in 'Varsity Blues' Case

Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Former USC water polo coach Jovan Vavic was found guilty of fraud and bribery Friday in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal, according to Anemona Hartocollis of the New York Times.

Vavic was accused of accepting more than $200,000 in bribes to help high school students get into USC as fake water polo recruits and was found guilty on all three charges he faced, including conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. He was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery.

The 60-year-old's defense argued "he had been pressured by the fundraising culture" at USC to recruit athletes from wealthy families but that "he wanted them to be real athletes," according to Hartocollis.

Vavic had been one of the best water polo coaches in the country before being fired by USC after his 2019 arrest, leading the men's and women's teams to 16 national titles.

He is one of a number of college coaches who were charged in the Varsity Blues scandal. Celebrities and wealthy parents were also charged, including Full House star Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli.