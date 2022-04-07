Angels Sued for Negligence by Mother of Boy Hit with Ball Thrown by Player in 2019

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Beatrice Galaz is suing the Los Angeles Angels after her six-year-old son, Bryson, was struck by a baseball thrown by pitcher Keynan Middleton during pregame warmups in 2019, per Amy Taxin of the Associated Press.

Middleton was throwing with a teammate, who was unable to catch his toss. The ball hit Bryson, who was walking along the first row with his father, fracturing his skull and causing brain damage.

Galaz's lawsuit argues that the team should provide more netting around the field and warmups shouldn't take place where spectators are present before the game since the team reportedly encouraged fans to arrive early and meet the players, per Taxin. Galaz said Bryson and his dad were walking toward the dugout where players were signing autographs at the time he was struck.

The lawsuit is seeking payment for medical costs, potential loss of future wages and other damages.

Galaz's lawyer, Kyle Scott, has said Bryson has some attention issues and medical scans have found abnormal brain activity, a concern going forward.

"We were relieved that he survived, but since that day he has struggled in school," Galaz said in a statement Thursday. "He's simply not the same."

Major League Baseball has encouraged teams to extend the netting they place around the field to prevent fans from being struck by balls or bats, with all clubs having netting that went dugout to dugout by 2018, though Scott noted that the extended netting the Angels put in place beyond the dugout after Bryson's injury wouldn't have been enough to protect him.

"It was negligent for Defendants to have their pitcher Keynan Middleton warm up and prepare for the scheduled game by throwing at a high velocity outside of the bullpen and in an area where an errant throw could strike a spectator such as Plaintiff," the lawsuit reads.

Middleton was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

The netting around the field and how far it should extend has remained a talking point around baseball. In 2019, 79-year-old Linda Goldbloom died after she was struck by a foul ball at Dodger Stadium. Her cause of death was ruled as acute intracranial hemorrhage.

The Dodgers and Goldbloom's family settled a wrongful death lawsuit out of court.