Steve Wilks, Ray Horton Join Brian Flores' Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against NFL

AP Photo/David Richard

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks and NFL assistant coach Ray Horton have joined Brian Flores' lawsuit that was filed against the league and its teams alleging racist hiring practices and racial discrimination.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Wilks and Horton were added as plaintiffs and levied allegations against the Cardinals and Tennessee Titans in addition to the league as a whole.

ESPN's Adam Schefter shared more details:

Wilks said Arizona hired him as a "bridge coach" when he was the head coach in 2018 and never provided him with a meaningful opportunity to establish success. General manager Steve Keim was suspended for a time after pleading guilty to DUI, which the former head coach said further contributed to the "difficult hand" he was dealt at the time.

The former Cardinals coach alleges Keim was the one who "had engaged in fireable conduct" but was not let go like he was even though the general manager "had personal responsibility for the team's performance."

Wilks also said "there is evidence of Mr. Keim's input and participation during his so-called suspension" and that both the general manager and owner Michael Bidwill were "pissed" when Arizona won a game near the end of the 2018 campaign that could have jeopardized its chances at the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft.

Those allegations mirror some of Flores' in the original lawsuit.

Flores said Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss during the 2019 season in an effort to improve the team's draft position.

Arizona ended up with the No. 1 pick in 2019 and selected Kyler Murray, who has since developed into an Offensive Rookie of the Year and two-time Pro Bowler in his first three seasons.

Wilks was a longtime defensive assistant in the NFL for Washington, the Chicago Bears, San Diego Chargers and Carolina Panthers before he was the head coach of the Cardinals in 2018. Arizona went 3-13 in its one season with him at the helm.

Horton was on defensive staffs with Washington, the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cardinals, Cleveland Browns and Titans and was a defensive coordinator from 2011 through 2016.

He alleges that the Titans gave him a "sham interview" in 2016 in an effort to satisfy the Rooney Rule even though they had already decided to hire Mike Mularkey.

Florio shared previous comments from Mularkey that were included in the amended complaint that supported that suggestion:

"And so I sat there knowing I was the head coach in 2016, as they went through this fake hiring process knowing ... a lot of the coaches that they were interviewing, knowing how much they prepared to go through those interviews, knowing that everything they could do and they had no chance to go that job. And actually, the GM Jon Robinson, he was in an interview with me. He had no idea why he is interviewing me, that I have a job already. I regret it ... and I regretted it since then. I am sorry I did that, but it was not the way to do that. Should have been interviewed like everybody else and got hired 'cause of the interview not early on."

Similarly, Flores alleged the Denver Broncos and New York Giants conducted "sham" interviews with him for the same reason.

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Flores as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach after he filed the lawsuit. Wilks is the defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach of the Panthers, and Horton is not currently employed in the NFL.