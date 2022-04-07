Conor McGregor Facing 6 Charges After Arrest for Dangerous Driving in March

AP Photo/John Locher

UFC star Conor McGregor is facing six charges after getting arrested for alleged dangerous driving in his home country of Ireland last month.

According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, a Blanchardstown District Court spokesperson said Thursday that McGregor has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving, driving without a license, failure to produce a license, driving without insurance and failure to produce insurance.

Per Raimondi, McGregor's spokesperson Karen Kessler released the following statement after McGregor was arrested on March 22 in Dublin: "Mr. McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by [Irish police] for alleged road traffic violations. He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station."

McGregor has gotten in trouble with the law multiple times in the past, including for throwing objects through the window of a bus thought to be carrying Khabib Nurmagomedov and for smashing a fan's cell phone in Florida.

After hearing the charges against him Thursday, McGregor tweeted that he was "straight back into training."

McGregor has not fought since July when he lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 by doctor stoppage after breaking his leg.

The 33-year-old veteran is one of the biggest stars in UFC history and one of the most successful fighters as well, having held the featherweight and lightweight titles.

He has lost three of his past four fights, however, and hasn't held a championship since 2018.

Despite the injury and his recent lack of success, McGregor has made it clear that he fully intends on returning to the Octagon soon.

Last month, McGregor expressed a desire to face UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for the title in late summer.

It is unclear if that fight is on the table, as UFC has yet to announce a return date or opponent for the Irishman.