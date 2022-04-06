Former Portland State RB Keenan Harpole Charged with 2nd-Degree Murder in Shooting

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Portland State football player Keenan Harpole was charged with second-degree murder in the killing of fellow student Amara Marluke, according to KGW 8's Alma McCarty.

Harpole pleaded not guilty on Tuesday and is being held without bail at Multnomah County jail. He was arrested after turning himself in to police on Monday afternoon. He is also charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

Portland State President Stephen Percy announced that Marluke was killed early Monday morning near the university campus.

"I am profoundly affected by the sheer tragedy of this loss," Percy said. "My heart breaks for Amara’s family and for everyone who knew her. I offer my deepest sympathies. We will work together as a campus community to heal."

According to Lisa Balick and Elise Haas of KOIN 6 News, students reported hearing multiple gunshots Monday morning outside their dorm. Officers responded to the scene and found Marluke dead.

Harpole was a member of the Portland State football team in 2021 but redshirted. He's no longer listed as part of the Vikings' 2022 roster.