WWE Hall of Famer Sunny Suspected of DUI After Involvement in Fatal Car Crash

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch allegedly was involved in a three-car crash last month in Florida that caused the death of a 75-year-old man.

According to TMZ Sports, police suspect Sytch of driving under the influence during the time of the fatal crash.

According to the traffic report by the Ormond Beach Police Department, the crash occurred on the night of March 25 on U.S. Highway 1 in Volusia County.

Sytch allegedly crashed her 2012 Mercedes Benz into the back of a 2013 Kia Sorrento that was stopped at a red light. The Kia then crashed into a 2011 GMC Yukon that was also awaiting the green light. The driver of the Kia was transported to a hospital before dying from injuries suffered in the crash.

Sytch was also hospitalized with unknown injuries. She was allegedly seen "driving at a high rate of speed" by two witnesses before crashing into the Kia. The police documents state that a blood sample was taken during Sytch's hospital visit, but the results are still pending. The toxicology report could ultimately lead to Sytch facing criminal charges.

Sytch, who was elected to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011, is no stranger to controversy. She has been arrested for DWI at least six times. She was also arrested in January for threatening to kill a man with a pair of scissors during a domestic dispute.