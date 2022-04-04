Former Bills DE Alex Carrington Tased by Police During Arrest on Gun Charges

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Former Buffalo Bills and St. Louis Rams defensive lineman Alex Carrington was Tased by Niagara County police after he allegedly didn't comply with officers during a traffic stop, per TMZ Sports.

According to that report, Carrington was stopped at 1:34 a.m. ET on Monday morning because he was speeding and didn't have his headlights on. Officers believed that Carrington might be drunk and asked him to step out of his car for field sobriety tests and noticed that he had a gun magazine in the vehicle.

Per TMZ, "Cops say at one point, Carrington appeared to try to restart his car and flee the scene. But that's when officers say they Tased him and eventually got him out of the car."

