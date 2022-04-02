Hope Solo Releases Statement After Arrest on DWI, Child Abuse, More Charges

AP Photo/Eugenio Savio, File

Former United States women's national soccer team goaltender Hope Solo released a statement after she was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.

Per TMZ Sports, Solo was charged with impaired driving (DWI), resisting arrest and also misdemeanor child abuse because her two children were in the car. She was arrested in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and taken to Forsyth County jail.

Rich Nichols, Solo's attorney, emailed this statement to CNN:

"On the advice of counsel, Hope can't speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges."

Solo has been arrested before, per TMZ Sports:

"Solo has previously been arrested for domestic violence. She was accused of berating a police officer in 2014, and threatening to 'kick his ass.' She was also busted for allegedly getting into a physical confrontation with her teenage nephew."

Solo, 40, made 202 appearances for the USWNT from 2000 to 2016, winning a pair of Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012 as well as the 2015 World Cup. The United States also took third in the 2007 World Cup and second in 2011 with Solo in goal. She holds numerous U.S. goalkeeper records, including 153 wins and 102 shutouts.