TMZ: Felony Charge Against Chael Sonnen Dropped in Las Vegas Battery Case

Nevada prosecutors dropped six of the 11 charges filed against former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen following a December altercation at a Las Vegas hotel.

TMZ Sports reported Friday the one felony charge Sonnen faced, battery by strangulation, was dropped along with five counts of misdemeanor battery. He still faces five other misdemeanor charges.

