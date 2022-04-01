Florida High School Runner Won't Press Charges After Being Punched During Race

Fairfax Media via Getty Images/Fairfax Media via Getty Images via Getty Images

A spokesperson for the Osceola County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office told TMZ that the high school track and field athlete who was sucker punched during a race last weekend has declined to press charges.

Footage surfaced online this week of a runner approaching another athlete from behind and punching him in the back of the head at the Tohopekaliga Tiger Invitational in Kissimmee, Florida on Saturday. The punched runner fell to the ground as spectators sounded very upset, but the race continued as other athletes ran around him.

The runner who threw the punch also declined to press charges for contact made between the two of them prior to the incident.

According to Jordan Rose of Complex, the altercation was caused by the runner in the black uniform standing on the track during a race he wasn't a part of. He apparently refused to move for the other runners, and the student in the red and white uniform "bumped him to get out of the way."

The athlete in the black uniform then waited for the other runner to come around after another lap, ran behind him and punched him in the back of the head. Eventually, the runner reportedly got up and finished the race.

Police were called after the incident, but no arrests were made. According to TMZ, Orange County Public Schools are cooperating with Florida High School Athletic Association officials to determine potential discipline in the case.