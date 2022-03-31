Teenager Sentenced to 6 Weeks in Jail for Racist Tweet at Marcus Rashford

Tom Purslow/Manchester United via Getty Images

A teenager in England was sentenced to six weeks in jail for racially abusing Manchester United star Marcus Rashford on Twitter.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Justin Lee Price posted a racist tweet on the social media platform in July after England lost to Italy on penalties in the final of the 2021 European Championship.

Price pleaded guilty to one count of sending a grossly offensive message by public communication network.

"Price targeted a footballer based on the colour of his skin and his action was clearly racist and a hate crime," CPS representative Mark Johnson said. "Those who racially abuse footballers ruin the game for all. I hope this case sends out the message that we will not tolerate racism, and offenders will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

England and Italy went to a penalty shootout after playing to a 1-1 stalemate through extra time. Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed their penalties to seal the Three Lions' defeat.

All three players were targeted on social media in the immediate aftermath of the result. The Athletic reported that a mural of Rashford in Manchester, England, was defaced as well.

The English Football Association issued a statement saying it "strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media."

Months earlier, Rashford forwarded racist messages he had received to local authorities in the wake of Manchester United's loss to Villarreal in the final of the Europa League.

The problem hasn't been isolated to Rashford or other members of the England national team. Research completed by the Professional Footballers' Association found that online racist abuse of players increased during the 2020-21 campaign and more than 75 percent of accounts responsible for the abuse were still active, as of July 2021.

In February 2021, the Premier League shared an open letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg from a group of English football officials asking for more to be done to curb abuse on social media.