Report: Commanders Investigated by Congress over Alleged Financial Improprieties

Congress is reportedly investigating the Washington Commanders franchise on allegations of financial impropriety.

Liz Clarke, Paul Kane and Mark Maske of the Washington Post reported the investigation, which is running concurrent to the ongoing probe into sexual misconduct allegations made against the organization and owner Dan Snyder. Details on the financial improprieties were not made available and the investigation "remains behind closed doors and among the highest levels" of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

“The team is not aware of any investigation by the House Oversight Committee regarding financial matters, despite vague and unsubstantiated claims today by anonymous sources,” a Commanders team spokesperson told Clarke, Kane and Maske. “The team categorically denies any suggestion of financial impropriety of any kind at any time. We adhere to strict internal processes that are consistent with industry and accounting standards, are audited annually by a globally respected independent auditing firm, and are also subject to regular audits by the NFL. We continue to cooperate fully with the Committee’s work.”

