Alexandra Davis' Lawyers Respond to Extortion Allegations by Cowboys' Jerry Jones

Anna Webber/Getty Images for Forbes

Lawyers for Alexandra Davis have responded to claims by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones that she is part of attempts to extort him.

In a statement to ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., Dallas attorneys Andrew A. Bergman and Jay K. Gray called it "distasteful" that Jones "maliciously accuses his own daughter of extortion" and denied she is part of "a conspiracy to exploit him."

"Alexandra is not conspiring with anyone to reveal the apparent multitude of Jerry Jones' and Dallas Cowboys' related scandals," Bergman and Gray also said. "Alexandra does not know nor has she ever spoken to Shy Anderson, just as she never has her father."

Nataly Keomoungkhoun of the Dallas Morning News reported that Davis, a 25-year-old congressional aide, filed a lawsuit against Jones on March 4 in which she said Jones was her father and he ended a relationship with Davis' mother, Cynthia, in the 1990s.

"Jones and Cynthia Davis worked out a 'deal' stating that Jones would provide financial support for Cynthia and Alexandra Davis as long as they did not publicly reveal that he was Alexandra Davis' father, court documents said," according to Keomoungkhoun.

Van Natta reported earlier this week that Jones asked a judge to throw out Davis' paternity lawsuit in a court motion.

Jones also accused Davis of being involved in one of "multiple monetary extortion attempts" against him and the Cowboys.

"Jones' response to the lawsuit filed by Alexandra Davis says she delivered a draft of it to Jones on an unspecified date and asked whether he would 'make a deal' to 'assure that he would not be publicly or privately identified' as her father," per Van Natta.

Levi McCathern II and Charles L. Babcock, Jones' lawyers, wrote in the court motion the "potential source(s) of those attempted extortions ... will be the subject of other litigation which has been filed or will be instituted shortly."

According to Van Natta, Babcock wrote a letter on March 10 to Shy Anderson, the ex-husband of Jones' daughter Charlotte, advising him to preserve documents "to determine whether a conspiracy exists among yourself and others including, without limitation, certain of your lawyers."

The documents request included communications Anderson might have had with Davis and her mother.

Davis' lawyers said in the statement to Van Natta their client has never asked Jones for money and is not motivated by money. They said she is only seeking to have a judge lift an agreement from Jones, his representatives and Davis' mother for the purpose of acknowledging her as Jones' daughter.

The lawsuit says Jones began courting Cynthia Davis Spencer in 1995 when she was working for American Airlines in Little Rock, Arkansas, and he allegedly paid her $375,000.