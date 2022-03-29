Kentucky WR Rahsaan Lewis, Son of HOF LB Ray, Charged with DUI, Reckless Driving

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Kentucky receiver Rahsaan Lewis was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, improper start from a parked position and reckless driving, per Josh Moore of Kentucky.com.

The senior is the son of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, who spent 17 seasons in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens.

Rahsaan was pulled over at 2:58 a.m. local time Sunday, with the officer saying he was driving 65 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone. After appearing impaired during the sobriety test, he had a blood alcohol concentration of .153.

The arresting officer said Lewis first caught his attention after burning out at a traffic light.

Kentucky said in a statement that the program was aware of the incident.

Lewis is heading into his third season with the Wildcats after transferring from FAU. He began his collegiate career as a defensive back at UCF but has moved twice until finding a home at Kentucky. He sat out 2020 before finally seeing the field in six games last year, totaling two catches for four yards.

A knee injury cost him the final seven games of 2021.