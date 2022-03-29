Chael Sonnen Accused of Throwing, Striking Woman in Police Documents from 2021 Fight

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Retired mixed martial arts fighter and current MMA analyst Chael Sonnen is facing allegations of attacking a woman and her husband in Las Vegas in December.

According to TMZ Sports, Sonnen "allegedly threw a woman into a light fixture and struck her" at the Four Seasons Hotel. The altercation reportedly involved "several other people, including security guards."

TMZ reported last week that the former UFC and Bellator MMA fighter was charged with felony battery by strangulation and 10 misdemeanor battery charges. A hearing in Sonnen's criminal case is scheduled for later this week.

According to TMZ, new police documents say that Sonnen punched a man in the jaw as he was coming out of his hotel room. The man went back into his room to call for security. Shortly afterward, Sonnen then encountered a couple in the hallway and "got aggressive immediately."

Christopher Stellpflug and his wife, Julie Stellpflug, told police that Sonnen attacked them, tackling Christopher to the ground and repeatedly hitting him. When Julie tried to stop him, he "threw her against a light fixture and socked her in the face," according to police. Christopher told police that Julie suffered a split lip.

The Stellpflugs are suing Sonnen, saying they both suffered concussions.

Police say Sonnen also was violent with security and a bystander who witnessed the alleged attack. He allegedly punched the guard in the throat and then turned his attention to the witness and "elbowed him in the chest several times and shoved him."

Sonnen said that he "did not have memory of anything" when police questioned him. He told police he and his wife took a sleeping pill hours before the alleged attack and he "could not recall anything else."