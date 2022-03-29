Cowboys News: Michael Gallup Could Miss 2-3 Games amid Knee Injury Rehab

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup may not be ready to go at the start of the 2022 NFL season after suffering a torn ACL toward the end of last year.

Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones confirmed Tuesday that Gallup might miss the team's first two or three games of the 2022 campaign.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

