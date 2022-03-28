Cowboys' Jerry Jones Alleges Extortion, Requests Paternity Lawsuit Be Dismissed

AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones asked a judge to dismiss a paternity lawsuit filed by Alexandra Davis, according to ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr.

Van Natta reported that Jones' lawyers allege he is the victim of "multiple monetary extortion attempts" and contended Davis' suit is among those schemes.

"The potential source(s) of those attempted extortions ... will be the subject of other litigation which has been filed or will be instituted shortly," Jones' representatives said in a motion.

Van Natta reported that Charles L. Babcock, one of Jones' lawyers, wrote a letter on March 10 that "connects the Davis paternity lawsuit against Jones and numerous other recent Cowboys scandals to the ongoing contentious divorce battle between Jones' daughter, Charlotte Jones Anderson, and her husband Shy Anderson."

Babcock told Anderson to keep any correspondence he might have had with Davis and her mother, Cynthia Davis-Spencer. He also appeared to probe whether Anderson had any role in Van Natta's February story on Richard Dalrymple, the Cowboys' former senior vice president for public relations and communications."

According to Van Natta, the organization paid out $2.4 million to settle claims that Dalrymple surreptitiously photographed Cowboys cheerleaders while they were changing in their locker room in 2015. A Cowboys fan also signed an affidavit saying a live stream of the team's 2015 NFL draft war room showed Dalrymple taking "upskirt" photos of Jones Anderson.

The Dallas Morning News' Nataly Keomoungkhoun reported that Davis filed suit against Jones on March 4 in Dallas County, alleging he had engaged in a relationship with her mother in the 1990s.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"Jones and Cynthia Davis worked out a 'deal' stating that Jones would provide financial support for Cynthia and Alexandra Davis as long as they did not publicly reveal that he was Alexandra Davis' father, court documents said," per Keomoungkhoun.

Davis sought litigation in order to sever herself from any commitments from the confidentiality agreement, which was completed when she was one year old.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Thursday.