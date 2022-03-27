Giants' John Mara Denies Brian Flores' 'False' Accusations; Won't Settle Lawsuit

AP Photo/John Minchillo

New York Giants owner John Mara said that the team will not settle with ex-Miami Dolphins head coach and current Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores, who claimed in a class-action lawsuit that Big Blue engaged in a "sham interview" process with him for their head-coaching position in January before deciding to hire Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

"I’m not settling," Mara said, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. "Because the allegations are false. It was a fair process and we ended up making the decision we made based on a lot of factors, none of which had anything to do with race.''

Flores, who is Black, filed a class-action lawsuit in early February alleging racial discrimination in the NFL. He notably named the Dolphins, Giants and Denver Broncos in the suit, although all league teams are defendants in the case.

NFL.com summarized Flores' complaints:

"Flores alleges in the lawsuit that the New York Giants engaged in a 'sham interview' process with him in January for their head coach vacancy in an effort to fulfill the Rooney Rule. The suit alleges that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick "mistakenly disclosed" to Flores in a text message exchange on Jan. 24—three days before Flores was set to interview with the Giants—that the organization intended to hire Daboll. The Giants officially announced Daboll's hiring two days after interviewing Flores."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Giants released a statement on Feb. 3 refuting the claims.

"Brian Flores has raised serious issues in the filing of his complaint," the statement begins. "The specific claims against the Giants and Mr. Flores' allegations about the legitimacy of his candidacy for our head coach position are disturbing and simply false."

It closes as follows:

"We hired Brian Daboll as our head coach at the conclusion of an open and thorough interview process. No decision was made, and no job offer was extended, until the evening of January 28, a full day after Mr. Flores' in-person interview and day-long visit to the Giants."

Flores was one of three finalists for the Giants' head coaching job alongside Daboll and Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.