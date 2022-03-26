Report: Penny Hardaway, Memphis Allegedly Committed Multiple Level 1 NCAA Violations

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Head coach Penny Hardaway and the University of Memphis men's basketball program are reportedly alleged to have committed multiple Level I and Level II NCAA violations.

According to Steven Johnson of the Daily Memphian, a notice of allegations recently received by Memphis from the Independent Accountability Resolution Process levies three allegations against Hardaway and seven against the school.

Hardaway is reportedly alleged to have committed one Level I violation and two Level II violations, while the university is believed to be responsible for four Level I infractions and two Level II infractions. A seventh violation against the school had the level redacted.

