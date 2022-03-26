Jaxson Hayes Accused of Assault and Battery in Lawsuit Filed by Sofia Jamora

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was accused by his former girlfriend, Sofia Jamora, of multiple instances of physical abuse in a civil lawsuit.

TMZ Sports reported Friday that Jamora is seeking damages for assault, battery and infliction of emotional distress. Hayes hasn't commented on the allegations.

Jamora wrote in court documents she started dating Hayes in October 2020 and said the first incident of violence occurred in February 2021 on Valentine's Day. She said Hayes hit her with a suitcase thrown across the hotel room they were sharing and then prevented her from leaving the room, eventually breaking down the bathroom door to steal her phone, per TMZ.

In July 2021, she said she returned from a photoshoot to find Hayes "passed out from a drug-induced stupor" and her dog suffering from bite wounds she believed came from one of Hayes' larger dogs, which Jamora then put in a crate.

Jamora said in court documents Hayes became enraged after waking up around midnight and asking her what happened to the dogs, alleging he tossed her around and dragged her down stairs, per TMZ. She again tried to hide in the bathroom, but he allegedly broke the door to continue assaulting her.

She stated she was eventually able to make contact with her cousins, who called police.

Jamora said this occurred on the same night Hayes was arrested after fighting with officers trying to enter the property.

Hayes faced 12 charges in relation to the incident, but he pleaded no-contest to resisting arrest and false imprisonment in February and the judge in the case dismissed the other charges, according to TMZ.

He'll be sentenced June 14 and could face up to a year in jail on both charges.

Hayes, 21, was a first-round pick of the Pelicans in the 2019 NBA draft. He's made 61 appearances for New Orleans during the 2021-22 season.