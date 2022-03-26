Florida's Keyontae Johnson Investigated by Police in Alleged Sexual Assault

Mary Holt/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson has been formally accused of sexual assault, according to court records obtained by T.J. Legacy-Cole of WUFT. He has not been formally charged.

The alleged assault took place at a pool party last month, and Gainesville Police have been investigating Johnson for a month, according to Legacy-Cole.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

