    Florida's Keyontae Johnson Investigated by Police in Alleged Sexual Assault

    Erin WalshMarch 26, 2022

    Mary Holt/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson has been formally accused of sexual assault, according to court records obtained by T.J. Legacy-Cole of WUFT. He has not been formally charged. 

    The alleged assault took place at a pool party last month, and Gainesville Police have been investigating Johnson for a month, according to Legacy-Cole.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

