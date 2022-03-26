Panthers' Shi Smith Arrested, Charged with Unlawful Possession of Gun, More

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith was arrested and charged Friday with unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a narcotic with intent to distribute and speeding more than 25 mph over the speed limit, per the Union County (South Carolina) Sixteenth Judicial Circuit Public Index.

According to ESPN's David Newton, the reported narcotic is marijuana. Smith has been released from the county detention center on a $6,000 surety bond ($5,000 for the drug charge, $1,000 bond for the gun charge).

Per Joe Person of The Athletic, the Panthers are aware of the report but will not comment because it is a pending legal matter.

Amanda Shaw of FOX Carolina provided more information.

"The Union County Sheriff’s Office said Smith was pulled over in his Mercedes Benz on Highway 176 because he was driving 86 miles per hour in a 55 mile-per-hour zone," Shaw wrote.

"The deputy smelled marijuana when he made the traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s office."

As Newton noted, records show Smith was booked just before 1 p.m. ET Friday. His first court appearance is scheduled for June 14, which is during the Panthers' minicamp.

Smith, who the Panthers selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft, had six catches for 104 yards last year while also playing special teams. The South Carolina native stayed home and attended University of South Carolina, where he is eighth all time in receiving yards.