Browns' Deshaun Watson Says He's Never Assaulted, Disrespected Women amid Civil Suits

The Cleveland Browns introduced newly acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson on Friday.

During his press conference, Watson answered questions about the allegations of sexual assault or misconduct he's facing from 22 women in civil lawsuits.

"I understand the seriousness of the allegations. I’ve never assaulted a single woman. I’ve never disrespected any woman," Watson said, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Watson later added, "I’ve never done the things people are alleging."

