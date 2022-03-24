Browns' Deshaun Watson to Have Sexual Assault Complaint Reviewed by 2nd Grand Jury

AP Photo/Justin Rex

A grand jury in a second Texas county will determine whether to file a criminal charge against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times.

The grand jury in Harris County, Texas, declined to indict Watson earlier this month in relation to nine police complaints from women accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct. Twenty-two women filed civil lawsuits against the 26-year-old that have yet to be resolved.

It was previously reported that Watson was facing 10 criminal complaints, and Vrentas suggested that complaint fell out of the jurisdiction of Harris County.

However, Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, said a woman filed complaints in both Harris and Brazoria counties. "It's not a new complaint," Hardin told WKBN-TV.

The grand jury met Wednesday to hear evidence in the second case.

"We are delighted that the grand jury has looked at the matter thoroughly and reached the same conclusion we did," Hardin said after the Harris County ruling. "Deshaun Watson did not commit any crimes and is not guilty of any offenses."

Despite the ongoing civil cases, the decision over Watson's criminal charges caused a rise in trade talks for the quarterback around the NFL. The New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers were heavily involved in talks with the Houston Texans, but it was the Browns that eventually landed the three-time Pro Bowler.

Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam released a statement after the trade's completion:

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the 22 women accusing Watson of misconduct, said no NFL teams reached out to him to speak to his clients, per John Barr of ESPN.

According to Fox 8, the Browns said they were aware of the new grand jury hearing.