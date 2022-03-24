Conor McGregor Pulled over by Police for Alleged Dangerous Driving in Arrest Video

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

A video published by TMZ Sports showed the moment Conor McGregor was pulled over by police before being arrested Tuesday.

Fans recording the UFC star can be heard yelling at him before a police car was seen with its sirens blaring.

McGregor was arrested in Dublin and charged with dangerous driving, per Robin Schiller of The Independent. Police seized his Bentley Continental GT, but it was returned after McGregor was released on bail.

"Mr. McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by Gardai for alleged road traffic violations," McGregor's spokesperson, Karen Kessler, said in a statement, per Marc Raimondi of ESPN. "He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station."

If convicted, McGregor could face a maximum penalty of six months imprisonment and a fine of €5,000.

The 33-year-old had previously paid a €400 fine for speeding in 2017 at the Blanchardstown district court, where he is now scheduled to appear again next month.

In 2018, McGregor had his license suspended for six months and fined €1,000 for speeding.

McGregor was the world's highest-paid athlete in 2021 with $180 million in total earnings, per Forbes, although $158 million of that came from endorsements and investments outside of the Octagon. He competed in two fights last year, both losses to Dustin Poirier.

The former UFC champion at two weight classes has just one MMA win since 2016.