Khabib Wants UFC Fighters to Boycott Colby Covington Fights After Masvidal Arrest

Retired UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov is calling on others in the sport to blackball Colby Covington and refuse to fight him after Covington pressed charges against Jorge Masvidal after the two got into an altercation Monday in Miami.

"If you are stronger than someone inside the Octagon, it does not mean you can insult his children," Khabib wrote in a Twitter statement. "No one has the right to insult someone's family. Once you have gone down that path, then be ready to back up your words."

Covington claimed Masvidal attacked him outside Papi Steak in Miami on Monday, telling police he was punched twice and suffered a fractured tooth. The incident came as a result of Covington insulting Masvidal's children ahead of their matchup at UFC 272, with Masvidal threatening to settle their beef in the street.

"You were attacked by professional fighter, the same as you are, your own size, and you go press charges against him to the police?" Nurmagomedov asked, before calling on all UFC fighters to boycott Covington as an opponent.

Nurmagomedov retired last March at age 32, finishing his career with a perfect 29-0 record.

Covington is the top-ranked challenger in the welterweight division after his win over Masvidal. The 34-year-old has had two unsuccessful challenges against Kamaru Usman for the championship since 2019, though both fights were competitive.

"If he stays at 170 and keeps winning, eventually you have to give the kid a shot again," UFC president Dana White told reporters of a potential third matchup.

If the fighters in the division follow Nurmagomedov's advice, that third fight—and the huge payday—may never come.