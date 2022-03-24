University of Michigan Reaches Settlement in Sex Abuse Lawsuit Brought by Students

Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

The University of Michigan has settled a lawsuit surrounding how the school handled allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse.

"As part of the deal, which was filed in federal court on Thursday, the Ann Arbor school will create and pay for a multidisciplinary standing committee designed to protect the university community from sexual abuse," per the Associated Press' Mike Householder.

Michigan's new Coordinated Community Response Team will have around 30 representatives that include administrators and faculty officials, experts on Title IX and campus sexual misconduct, and members of the local community.

This litigation was separate from the lawsuits that resulted in a $490 million settlement in January.

More than 1,000 people had come forward to say they had been sexually abused by Dr. Robert Anderson, who had worked for the school for nearly 40 years. The son of legendary former football coach Bo Schembechler said he was one of Anderson's victims and alleged his father knew of instances in which Anderson abused students.

This wasn't the only misconduct scandal at the university.

In November 2020, Michigan agreed to pay $9.25 million to eight women who said they were the victims of sexual harassment and misconduct by former provost Martin Philbert.

As Michigan was finalizing the settlement from the Anderson lawsuits, the school also fired president Mark Schlissel because he had an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate.

According to Householder, the CCRT resulting from the most recent settlement will convene at least three times a year in order to "assess, plan, monitor and evaluate sexual misconduct prevention and response efforts."