Jorge Masvidal Arrested on 2 Charges Over Alleged Colby Covington Attack

David Becker/Getty Images

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal was arrested on a felony battery charge Wednesday following his alleged attack of fellow fighter Colby Covington, per Local 10 News Miami.

TMZ Sports noted Masvidal was booked in a Florida jail on aggravated battery with a mask and criminal mischief with a bond set at $15,000.

Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports noted a police report states Masvidal attacked Covington outside of a steakhouse in Miami Beach. Fox Sports Radio's Andy Slater reported Masvidal allegedly "ran up to [Covington] from his left, and without notice, punched him with a closed fist two times in the face."

Covington said he suffered a fractured tooth, abrasion to his wrist and damage to his watch. Police documents described the alleged attack as felony battery.

This comes after Covington defeated Masvidal with relative ease during their meeting at UFC 272 on March 5. It marked the third straight loss for Masvidal with the first two coming against Kamaru Usman.

Covington also lost to Usman before he bounced back with the win over Masvidal.