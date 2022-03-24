Kings' Richaun Holmes Accused of Domestic Violence; Allegedly Physically Abused Son

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes is reportedly facing allegations of domestic violence and physical abuse of his six-year-old son.

Robin Epley of the Sacramento Bee reported Holmes' ex-wife, Allexis, accused him of "domestic violence and of physically abusing their son." She said he caused their son to bleed with a strike to the head when he was "taking out his frustration" on the six-year-old.

This comes after the Kings announced Friday that Holmes will miss the rest of the 2021-22 campaign for personal reasons.

"Richaun is a core member of our team, who is very important to our success," general manager Monte McNair said in the announcement. "We fully support Rich and look forward to seeing him back on the court for the 2022-23 NBA season."

According to Epley, Holmes and Allexis are in a custody battle for their son.

While Allexis' attempt to file a restraining order against her ex-husband was denied by a Los Angeles County judge in private court, she recently filed for one in Sacramento County. A judge ordered him to stay away from his son prior to a scheduled appearance before a judge on March 30.

Holmes' lawyer, Ann Moder, called Allexis' allegations "baseless" and said her client is an "exemplary parent" and denies all the accusations.

Holmes has been with the Kings the past three seasons after playing for the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns during his first four seasons in the league.