Trevor Story 'Comfortable' Playing 2B After Signing $140M Contract with Red Sox

After signing with the Boston Red Sox, former Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story will also be in for a change of scenery on the field as he will shift to second base. But Story doesn't sound concerned about the position switch.

"Playing second is something I'm comfortable with," Story said on Wednesday.

There will be less time for Story to get used to his new position thanks to the lockout-shortened spring training. But the 29-year-old said he played a substantial amount of second base during his minor league career and he's also grown accustomed to playing on that side of the infield because of the defensive shift.

Story signed a six-year deal reportedly worth $140 million. The Red Sox already have four-time All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, but there's a chance that he opts out of his contract at the end of the 2022 season. Despite this, Story said Bogaerts played a big part in recruiting him to Boston.

"He reached out to me. We talked on the phone for a little bit. He didn't have to do that," Story said. "I think it just kind of shows his character and speaks to the kind of guy that he is. He wants to win. He wanted me to come here, and that made me feel comfortable off the jump."

A two-time All-Star, Story batted .251 with 24 home runs and 75 RBI for Colorado last season. He has a career average of .272 with 158 homers and 450 RBI.