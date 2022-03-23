X

    Report: Conor McGregor Arrested for Dangerous Driving; Bentley Briefly Seized

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMarch 24, 2022

    Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images

    Conor McGregor was arrested in Ireland on suspicion of dangerous driving Tuesday.

    Robin Schiller of The Independent reported police seized his Bentley for a short time after a traffic stop for alleged traffic offenses.

