Report: Conor McGregor Arrested for Dangerous Driving; Bentley Briefly Seized

Conor McGregor was arrested in Ireland on suspicion of dangerous driving Tuesday.

Robin Schiller of The Independent reported police seized his Bentley for a short time after a traffic stop for alleged traffic offenses.

