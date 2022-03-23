TMZ: Man Pulls Gun at Comedy Club After Allegedly Challenging Mike Tyson to Fight

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

An attendee at a comedy show allegedly pulled a gun and challenged former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson to a fight on Tuesday night, according to TMZ Sports.

TMZ uploaded a video of the incident (warning: contains profanity). A man is seen speaking with Tyson before appearing to pull a handgun from his waistband.

The retired boxer showed a remarkable level of composure, remaining seated while it all went down.

The situation quickly calmed down as Tyson and the man shared an embrace. TMZ Sports reported that Los Angeles police weren't called to the scene.