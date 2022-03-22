TMZ: Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal Allegedly Involved in Fight at Restaurant

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC fighters Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal were reportedly involved in an altercation outside a Miami Beach restaurant on Monday night.

Sources told TMZ Sports that Masvidal "attacked" Covington as he was leaving the establishment around 11 p.m. ET. The outlet also obtained video of Covington speaking with police and expressing confusion about how Masvidal knew his location.

Masvidal posted a video on Twitter shortly before midnight:

Covington and Masvidal fought at UFC 272 in early March in a bout between fierce rivals, with Covington emerging victorious by unanimous decision.

Covington is a California native who now trains in South Florida with the MMA Masters team after previously training alongside Masvidal with American Top Team in Florida. Masvidal is a Miami native.

Ibrahim Kawa, one of Masvidal's managers, appeared to comment on the situation late Monday:

After his loss earlier this month, Masvidal said he still had animosity with Covington.

"He's still somebody, if I see him out in the streets, I'm going to give him everything I've got to break his f--king jaw," Masvidal told reporters.

Simon Samano of MMAJunkie reported no arrests of Masvidal nor Covington has been filed in the Miami Police Department database as of Tuesday morning.