Chael Sonnen Facing 11 Criminal Charges over Alleged Role in 2021 Hotel Fight

Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen is facing 11 criminal charges after allegedly assaulting six people at a Las Vegas hotel in December.

TMZ Sports reported Tuesday that Sonnen was charged with felony battery by strangulation along with 10 misdemeanor counts of battery after Nevada prosecutors alleged in court documents he "choked a man, punched and/or struck a woman and punched and/or kneed others in the head and face" during a Dec. 18 altercation.

Sonnen was initially issued five citations after Las Vegas police responded to the scene and discussed the situation with hotel security. The police department's public information officer Larry Hadfield released a statement to Steven Marrocco and Shaun Al-Shatti of MMA Fighting at the time.

"Sonnen was issued a battery citation for each individual victim, then escorted off property," Hadfield said. "Due to the fact the misdemeanors were committed outside of a police officer's presence, an arrest was not conducted."

Those charges were dismissed "without prejudice" in January, which meant they could be refiled by the state at a future date.

"This matter was dismissed by the court on its own based upon the fact that the citation's notice to appear failed to comply with the legal requirements as set forth by Nevada law," Clark County district attorney Steve Wolfson told TMZ.

Sonnen hasn't publicly commented on the situation.

The 44-year-old Oregon native fought in several promotions during an MMA career that spanned over two decades.

That included a four-year run in the UFC that was highlighted by fights for both the middleweight and light heavyweight championships. He lost to Anderson Silva twice while challenging for the middleweight title and came up short against Jon Jones while pursuing the light heavyweight belt.

His most recent fight was a knockout loss to Lyoto Machida at Bellator 222 in June 2019.

Sonnen currently works as an ESPN MMA analyst and hosts the You're Welcome! With Chael Sonnen podcast.