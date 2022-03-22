Buccaneers Would 'Love' to Re-Sign Leonard Fournette Amid Patriots Rumors, GM Says

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said he's hopeful they can re-sign free-agent running back Leonard Fournette.

"I'd say that we'll continue talks with a lot of our players, and we'll do the best we can," Licht told reporters Monday. "We would love to have Leonard back."

His comments came after ESPN's Field Yates reported earlier Monday the New England Patriots were hosting Fournette on a free-agent visit.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.