Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Will Sign New Hornets Contract for Rest of Season

The Charlotte Hornets have been rolling with Isaiah Thomas coming off the bench, and they don't plan on changing that anytime in the near future.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Hornets signed him to a contract that will last for the rest of the 2021-22 campaign. The Washington product has played on 10-day deals for the Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks this season but seems to have found a landing spot.

Charlotte is 7-2 since adding Thomas, and Charania highlighted his "leadership."

Hornets star LaMelo Ball made his feelings about the deal clear on Twitter:

The 33-year-old was dialed in during Monday's victory over the New Orleans Pelicans and finished with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 shooting from three-point range.

It was his fifth time in seven games with the Hornets scoring in double figures, which is all the more notable because he appeared in just five combined games for the Lakers and Mavericks while struggling to find a role.

Thomas' resurgence certainly hasn't come out of nowhere.

After all, he is a two-time All-Star who has played for the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, Pelicans, Mavericks and Hornets throughout his career as a dangerous scorer who can light it up on a nightly basis.

He was at his best in Boston and averaged 28.9 points, 5.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game in 2016-17 while leading the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals against LeBron James' Cavaliers.

Expecting him to reach that level again is unrealistic, especially after multiple hip surgeries, but he can stretch the floor, get into the lane and provide a spark off the bench.

That is exactly what Thomas has done for a Hornets squad looking to make a late run. Charlotte is No. 9 in the Eastern Conference standings and four games behind the sixth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the race to avoid the play-in tournament.