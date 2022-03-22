Billy Ray Turner Convicted in Killing of Lorenzen Wright, Sentenced to Life in Prison

AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File

A jury found a Tennessee man guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in the death of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright on Monday.

The Associated Press (h/t ESPN) reported Billy Ray Turner was sentenced to life in prison for the murder conviction and will still face sentencing on the other charges in the future. Wright, who played 13 seasons in the NBA, was killed in July 2010 and found with bullets in his body in a field days after he had gone missing.

According to prosecutors, Wright's ex-wife, Sherra Wright, recruited Turner and her cousin, Jimmie Martin, to help her kill Lorenzen Wright.

Turner, who was arrested for Wright's killing in 2017, was already serving a 16-year prison sentence on a separate gun charge. Sherra Wright was sentenced to 30 years in prison when she pleaded guilty to the facilitation of murder in 2019.

While neither Turner nor Sherra Wright testified during the trial, Martin, who is serving prison time from charges of killing his girlfriend, did and received immunity from prosecution in this case. He said his cousin helped him pay legal fees.

He also testified that his cousin lured her husband into the field by saying she planned on meeting someone who would give her money. According to Martin, that is when she and Turner chased and shot Wright.

Defense attorney John Keith Perry called Martin's testimony "crazy" and "contrived."

Sherra Wright received $1 million from her ex-husband's life insurance policy, and Lorenzen Wright's mother, Deborah Marion, said that was the motivation behind the killing.

Wright was the No. 7 overall pick of the 1996 NBA draft after he played collegiately for Memphis. He played in the NBA for the Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers.