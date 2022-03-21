Report: Rickard Rakell Traded to Penguins; Ducks Get 2nd-Round Draft Pick, Prospect

Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

The Anaheim Ducks have reportedly traded forward Rickard Rakell to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a second-round draft pick and a prospect, according to TSN's Chris Johnston.

The Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights were also reportedly among the suitors for the veteran, according to ESPN's Emily Kaplan.

Rakell was among the top trade candidates ahead of Monday's deadline as he is in the final year of a six-year, $22.8 million deal. The 28-year-old is in the midst of a bounce-back season following a down 2020-21 season and has 16 goals and 12 assists in 51 games.

Rakell had spent his entire 10-year career with the Ducks after being selected 30th overall in the 2011 NHL draft. He tallied 154 goals and 185 assists in 550 career games.

The Swedish winger should slot into the Penguins' top six and will provide some much-needed depth scoring for a team that is on pace to make the Stanley Cup playoffs. Pittsburgh sits third in the Metropolitan Division with a 38-16-9 record.

The Penguins have made the postseason every year since the 2006-07 season and won the Stanley Cup in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

As for the Ducks, they are sixth in the Pacific Division with a 27-26-11 record and will likely miss the playoffs for the fourth straight season. Trading Rakell was general manager Pat Verbeek's fourth move at the deadline as he attempts to rebuild Anaheim's roster.

Verbeek also traded Josh Manson to the Colorado Avalanche, Hampus Lindholm to the Bruins and Nicolas Deslauriers to the Minnesota Wild.