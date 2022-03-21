Memorabilia Items Allegedly Stolen from Late NFL WR Demaryius Thomas' Home

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File

Three people were charged with criminal trespass after memorabilia and other items were stolen from the home of former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who died in December at the age of 33 after an apparent seizure.

Chris Bumbaca of USA Today cited police documents and reported that Vashone Jones, Perfect Robinson and Malcom Daniels were charged with criminal trespass, while Daniels was also arrested for cocaine possession.

Police arrived at the house after Thomas' mother, Katina Smith, alerted them when she noticed from social media posts that people were using the house. At least eight people were present when police arrived.

What's more, the police report said Thomas' 2012 ESPY Award, a signed Tom Brady jersey, multiple guns, a hyperbaric chamber and thousands of dollars in cash were all stolen, although no charges have been filed regarding the missing items at this point.

WGXA Atlanta reported Jones was a former Bibb County deputy in Georgia, but he resigned in 2019 after he was charged with theft and card fraud. Jones, who posted $2,000 bail and was released following a night in custody, said he would check in on the house as a caretaker for Thomas before he died.

Bumbaca reported Thomas' former financial adviser said the locks to the Georgia house were changed after Thomas' death and the plan was to turn ownership over to his parents.

Thomas was from Georgia and played collegiately at Georgia Tech before a 10-year NFL career for the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and New York Jets. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion.