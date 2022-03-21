Report: Al Michaels to Join Kirk Herbstreit in Amazon TNF Booth for 'Joe Buck Money'

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Al Michaels reportedly will serve as the play-by-play commentator for Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football broadcasts this season, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, joining the streaming service for a contract "near the Joe Buck neighborhood."

Buck signed a five-year, $75 million contract with ESPN to headline the network's Monday Night Football broadcast.

Per Marchand, Michaels will be joined by longtime college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

Herbstreit reportedly will continue on ESPN's College GameDay and college football game broadcasts. He's under contract with ESPN for two more years.

While NBC is replacing Michaels with Mike Tirico for its Sunday Night Football broadcasts, the 77-year-old "will still do a game or two for NBC, including its extra NFL playoff game," per Marchand.

Michaels had served as NBC's play-by-play commentator for Sunday Night Football since 2006, first pairing with John Madden through 2009 before Chris Collinsworth took over as the color commentator.

He worked with ABC Sports between 1976-06 prior to his time at NBC, handling its Monday Night Football broadcasts from 1986-05, where he was paired with a number of color commentators, including Frank Gifford, Dan Dierdorff, Boomer Esiason, Dan Fouts, Dennis Miller and Madden.

He has served as the play-by-play announcer for 11 Super Bowls, tying him with the legendary Pat Summerall.

Now Michaels, who has also covered a wide range of sports including the Olympics and NBA, will be joining Amazon for what likely will be the final act in his legendary media career.