Jake Paul Wants to Book Kanye West vs. Pete Davidson Boxing Fight to Help Ye's Kids

Jake Paul has a unique idea for how musician Kanye West and comedian Pete Davidson can squash their highly publicized beef.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Paul called for West and Davidson to get in the ring and duke it out in a boxing match.

Davidson is dating Kim Kardashian in the wake of West and Kardashian getting divorced after nearly seven years of marriage, which has led to West publicly taking shots at both Davidson and Kardashian.

West and Kardashian have four kids together, and Paul believes Kanye and Davidson have to get their aggression out on each other for the sake of the children, saying: "I'm kinda sick of them going back and forth on social media, and I think it's affecting the kids' lives, like Kanye and Kim's kids. They're gonna be the ones that take the most trauma from this."

Paul rose to prominence as a YouTube star, but he has become a big name in the boxing world, racking up a 5-0 record with four knockouts, including victories over former UFC stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

If West and Davidson agree to fight, Paul wants to promote it and is offering both men $30 million apiece, as well as a cut of the pay-per-view revenue.

Regarding the payment, Paul said: "Everyone knows I was the highest-paid boxer last year. I can guarantee the money myself, but we have partners and stuff. The money's good."

Paul's success has shown that the general public has plenty of interest in celebrity boxing, especially with the proper buildup.

The feud between West and Davidson is dominating gossip headlines, and there is little doubt that millions would be interested enough in the outcome to watch a potential boxing match between them.