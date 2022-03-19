NFL Rumors: Robert Woods Traded from Rams to Titans After Allen Robinson Contract

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly acquired Robert Woods Robert Woods in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Michael Fabiano of Sports Illustrated first reported the Titans had "real interest" in Woods.

The Rams had a surplus at receiver after reportedly signing veteran Allen Robinson to a three-year deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter noted the team also hopes to re-sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Woods became a "prime trade candidate," per Schefter, with the wideout expected to recover from his torn ACL in time for training camp.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

