Donnie Nelson Sues Mavericks; Says Firing was Retaliation for Reporting Misconduct

Former Dallas Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson has filed a lawsuit against the team.

Per ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., Nelson alleges in the lawsuit that he was fired as retaliation for reporting that Mavs governor Mark Cuban's chief of staff Jason Lutin sexually harassed and sexually assaulted Nelson's nephew during a job interview in 2020.

Cuban denied the allegations in an email response to Van Natta:

"Everything in that filing is a lie. We did multiple complete investigations and the only person that did not live up to the standards of the Dallas Mavericks was Mr. Nelson. He was fired as a result. He was well aware of the investigation. He refused to fully participate. I will say it again, everything he said is a lie."

According to Van Natta, Nelson alleges in the lawsuit that Cuban offered him $52 million to "withdraw his wrongful termination claim and sign a confidentiality statement related to the alleged harassment and abuse of his nephew."

Per the lawsuit, Nelson alleges that Lutin, described as Cuban's "right-hand man" and who still works for the Mavs, assaulted and harassed Nelson's nephew in a hotel room during the All-Star weekend in Chicago two years ago.

Lutin called the allegations "a complete lie" in an email to Van Natta.

Nelson issued a statement to Van Natta about his lawsuit:

"Filing a lawsuit is not something to be taken lightly—however, it was extremely important that I speak up. The facts that come out in this lawsuit will hopefully protect the incredible people I've had the honor and privilege of working with during my 24 years with the Mavericks."

The lawsuit says Nelson found out about the alleged misconduct five months later, "after he and Cuban had begun discussions to extend his contract for 10 years."

The Mavs announced on June 16, 2021, that Nelson would not return to the team. He originally joined the team in 1998 as assistant general manager when his father, Don Nelson, was working for the club as head coach and general manager.

Two days before that announcement, Tim Cato and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported about friction in Dallas' front office related to Cuban's hiring of Haralabos Voulgaris, who is described as the team's shadow general manager.

Nico Harrison, a longtime Nike executive, was hired as the Mavericks' president of basketball operations on June 28.