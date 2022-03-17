Trevor Bauer Not in Dodgers' Plans for 'Foreseeable Future,' Per Dave Roberts

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said on the Rich Eisen Show that he doesn't plan to have starting pitcher Trevor Bauer in his rotation for the "foreseeable future," if at all.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office announced on Feb. 8 that Bauer wouldn't face criminal charges after a woman alleged that the pitcher sexually assaulted her on two different occasions in April and May 2021.

Bauer is currently on administrative leave, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network and Audacy Sports, who provided more information on March 11.

Bauer has not pitched since July, when he was initially placed on administrative leave. That leave has been extended numerous times since then.

The 31-year-old signed a three-year deal with the Dodgers in February 2021. He went 8-5 with 2.59 ERA and 137 strikeouts last season.

Sans Buehler, the Dodgers' rotation figures to consist of Walker Buehler, Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin and Andrew Heaney.