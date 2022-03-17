Brittney Griner's Detainment in Russia on Drug Possession Charge Extended to May 19

AP Photo/Ralph Freso

WNBA star Brittney Griner will reportedly remain in custody in Russia until at least May 19.

According to Reuters (h/t ESPN), Russian news agency TASS reported Thursday that the Khimkinsky court in Moscow ruled that Griner will continue to be held in a detention center for at least two more months. She was arrested last month when vape cartridges containing hash oil were allegedly found in her luggage at the Sheremetyevo Airport.

If charged with drug possession, the Phoenix Mercury center could face between five and 10 years in prison.

While the Russian Customs Service never identified Griner by name publicly, it announced earlier this month that it had detained a WNBA player in February.

TASS later confirmed that Griner had been detained, leading to the Mercury and USA Basketball releasing statements in which they expressed concern for her safety:

The 31-year-old Griner has spent her entire WNBA career with the Mercury after they drafted her first overall in 2013, earning seven All-Star selections, two scoring titles and one championship. She has also won two Olympic gold medals as part of Team USA.

Like many of the WNBA's top players, Griner has also played professionally in Russia during the winter months since 2014 as part of the UMMC Ekaterinburg club.

News of Griner's detainment became public at around the same time Russia began a widely criticized military invasion of Ukraine, which saw the United States and other countries levy economic sanctions on Russia.

Michael Crowley and Jonathan Abrams of the New York Times reported that U.S. officials have expressed belief in recent years that Russia has levied "trumped-up" charges against Americans in an effort to send a message or use them as bargaining chips.

Crowley and Abrams noted that Griner's detainment could be Russia's way to "gain leverage in the political and economic standoff with Washington over the Ukraine invasion."

Regardless of the motivations for her detainment, Griner now appears set to miss the start of the 2022 WNBA season on May 6.