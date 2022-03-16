X

    Former Georgia WR Ahkil Crumpton Arrested, Charged with 2021 Murder

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMarch 16, 2022

    Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Oconee County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that it arrested former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ahkil Crumpton and charged him with a March 2021 murder.

    In its statement, the Oconee County Sheriff's Office noted that it identified Crumpton as the suspect in the March 19, 2021, shooting death of Elijah Wood at a RaceTrac gas station near Athens, Georgia:

    Crumpton, who is a Philadelphia native, played at Georgia during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

