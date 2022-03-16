Multiple People Dead After Crash Involving University of the Southwest Golf Team

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The University of the Southwest announced a bus carrying its men's and women's golf teams was involved in a fatal crash Tuesday night.

Mason Storrs of NewsWest9 reported head coach Tyler James was among those killed when the bus collided with a pickup truck head-on in Andrews County, Texas. The team, located in Hobbs, New Mexico, had traveled to Texas for a tournament.

School President Quint Thurman released a statement to NBC News, via Storrs:

"We are still learning the details about the accident but we are devastated and deeply saddened to learn about the loss of our students' lives and their coach. My understanding is that two of our students have survived and have been airlifted to University hospital in Lubbock with serious injuries. We would ask for prayers for their recovery and for comfort and strength for all of families and friends and students of those whose lives have been lost."

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson told Storrs there were fatalities in both vehicles, but they weren't able to confirm the number of deaths "due to the nature of the crash."

Andrews County Sgt. Steven Blanco told KWES-TV (via ESPN) the crash remains under investigation.

"It's a very tragic scene," Blanco said. "It's very, very tragic."

The school's athletics website noted James was in his first season leading the golf teams. He previously coached at East Texas Baptist University, Howard Payne University and Brownwood High School after playing college golf at Ottawa University and Howard Payne.

Both of the USW golf teams recently returned from the sport's winter break.

The men's team hosted the Rockwind Invitational in late February, finishing fifth, and Tuesday's tournament in Midland marked the first event of the spring session for the women's team.

There has been no confirmation of how many members of the teams were on the bus at the time of the crash.