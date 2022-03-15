Von Miller Rumors: Rams in Contract Talks, LB Has 'Competitive Market'

AP Photo/Doug Benc

The Los Angeles Rams and linebacker Von Miller remain in contract discussions, but the team may wind up getting outbid on the open market.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported there is a "competitive market" for Miller's services during his first foray into free agency.

The future Hall of Famer came to the Rams in a midseason trade from the Denver Broncos, where he spent his first 10-plus seasons. He proved to be a critical addition, as he helped the Rams capture a Super Bowl championship while recording five sacks in eight games with Los Angeles.

While Miller certainly enjoyed his time with the Rams and fit in well, he was also open about his desire to test the free-agent market. The 32-year-old has never been a free agent before, as he was drafted by the Broncos in 2011 and re-signed with them in 2016 on a massive long-term contract extension before ever hitting the market.

“I want to figure it out with the Rams first and foremost because they’ve been real good to me,” Miller told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. “On the slim chance that can’t happen, then I’ll explore all my options.”

Howe did not highlight any potential suitors, but it does not appear a Denver reunion is in the works after the team landed Randy Gregory on Tuesday.

Any number of teams could use a veteran pass rusher like Miller to shore up its front seven, so it's likely the one offering the biggest payday will win out.