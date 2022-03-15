Janoris Jenkins Reportedly Released by Titans After 1 Season with Team

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans are releasing veteran cornerback Janoris "Jackrabbit" Jenkins, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jenkins had 54 tackles, one interception and six pass deflections in 14 games with the Titans in 2021. He signed a two-year, $15 million deal with Tennessee last offseason.

Some level of turnover in Tennessee's secondary was expected this offseason. The Titans surrendered the eighth-most passing yards (245.2 per game) and were tied for 13th in yards per attempt allowed (7.1).

While they didn't have one of the league's most porous pass defenses, there was obvious room for improvement. Jenkins in particular struggled. Per Pro Football Reference, quarterbacks had a 61.1 percent completion rate and a 100.2 passer rating when targeting the 33-year-old.

Jenkins' departure will put the spotlight on Kristian Fulton, who took steps forward in his second season, and Caleb Farley, the Titans' first-round pick in 2021 who suffered a torn ACL as a rookie.

Given his age, a return to his Pro Bowl form in 2016 is probably out of the question for Jenkins. His experience and track record will almost certainly get him at least one more shot with another team, though.

Two of the biggest cornerbacks are already off the board, with J.C. Jackson (five years, $82.5 million) and Charvarius Ward (three years, $40.5 million) agreeing to contracts.

The New England Patriots, who have to replace Jackson, could be a good landing spot for Jenkins.