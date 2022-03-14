Lakers' LeBron James Becomes 1st Player in NBA History with 10K Assists, 10K Rebounds

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

LeBron James' legacy as one of the greatest players in NBA history is already secured, but he added another line to his illustrious resume during Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns.

The Los Angeles Lakers star became the first player to ever reach 10,000 rebounds and 10,000 assists:

Those numbers underscore his ability to impact the game in a variety of ways, especially when they are combined with James' 30,000-plus career points. He can take over a game as a scorer, is a top-notch facilitator even at 6'9" and can battle with bigs for boards as a triple-double threat every time he takes the floor.

The King has also been a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season for the Lakers.

He dropped 50 points in Friday's win over the Washington Wizards after notching a triple-double against the Houston Rockets and scoring 56 points against the Golden State Warriors in the previous two games.

James may need to continue playing like that on a nightly basis if Los Angeles is going to make any noise in the Western Conference from its position as the No. 9 seed in the standings.